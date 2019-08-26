Drivers plea

Community buses ‘need more funding to survive’
Monday, 26 August 2019
A CHARITY in Peppard is looking for volunteers to drive its minibus.
The Ways and Means Trust, which is based at Manor Farm, needs drivers to transport people to and from Caversham each week.
A D1 category driving licence is essential. To volunteer, call (01491) 628933.
