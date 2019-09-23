Charity coffee

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
A COMMUNITY coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support will be held at the scout hut in Greys Road, Henley, next Saturday (September 28) from 10am to noon.
The event, which has been organised by town councillor Paula Isaac, will include a prize raffle.
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say