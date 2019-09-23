Charity boost

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
A TOTAL of £2,201 was raised by Gillotts School in Henley for homelessness charity St Mungo’s during the last school year.
23 September 2019
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say