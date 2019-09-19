Thursday, 19 September 2019

Henley disabled youth charity rebrands

Henley disabled youth charity rebrands

A HENLEY charity which provides respite care breaks for teenagers and young adults has rebranded.

The former Chiltern Centre for disabled children, off Greys Road, is now known simply as the Chiltern Centre.

About 20 people attended its official opening under the new name this afternoon.

They enjoyed a drinks reception and heard speeches by chairman of trustees Paul Barrett and patron Gaie Scouller before she cut a ribbon.

The charity used to care for younger users but is no longer registered with Ofsted, the schools inspectorate.

Now it is regulated by the Care Quality Commission, which is responsible for healthcare providers.

For the full story see next week’s Henley Standard.

