Trio’s fifth fund-raiser

THREE women are to hold a coffee morning in Lower Shiplake in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Joanne Gray, Kate Robinson and Sharon Hearn will be taking part in the charity’s annual world’s biggest coffee morning initiative for the fifth year running.

Their event will take place at Mrs Gray’s house, The Anchorage in Basmore Lane, next Friday (October 4) from 10am to lunchtime.

Mrs Gray said: “Each year we hold it in one of our homes, taking it in turns to host the event.

“We have raised more than £1,500 each year as a result of offering coffee, cake and some essential retail therapy with several stalls selling beautiful clothes, jewellery and cosmetics to make our morning truly special.

“Macmillan is a fantastic charity and we hope people will support us.”

Everyone is welcome. For more information, email Mrs Gray at joanne@grays

lettings.co.uk or just turn up.