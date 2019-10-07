Invesco staff challenge raises £22,400 for children’s cancer charity

TWENTY-FIVE employees of Invesco in Henley and London took part in the Invesco Thames Challenge in aid of the company’s charity of the Year, CLIC Sargent.

They travelled from Henley along the River Thames by canoe, foot and bike to the Invesco offices in Portman Square, London.

With Invesco’s employee matching scheme, it’s hoped the participants will have raised more than £22,400 for the charity, which supports families affected by childhood cancer.

Claire Myers, charity and community support manager at Invesco, said: “This was the third year that Invesco employees took on the Invesco Thames Challenge and it was the most successful yet as we had our largest number of participants. Congratulations to all involved.”

Above, all participants, left, canoeists Paul Butler and Marcel Quarcoo (front) and Damian Jabrzyk, Carmen Tam and Colin Ulett and, right, Michelle Randall and Natalie Cross at the finish.