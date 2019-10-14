Monday, 14 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Appeal for charity bus

A CHARITY in Peppard is appealing for donations to help fund a new minibus.

The Ways and Means Trust, which offers vocational training to adults with learning and physical disabilities, relies on its 15-seat Iveco to provide daily transport to and from its site at Manor Farm, off the B481.

However it has been advised the minibus must be replaced because of fuel issues.

Administrator Denise Jones said: “It was second hand when we got it and we have now had it six years. It’s used every week day to bring the trainees here otherwise they would have no way of getting to us. It’s really vital.”

The charity wants to raise £11,000 to buy a 17-seat replacement and has set up a JustGiving page online, which has received £3,500 so far. 

The charity is also appealing for more volunteer drivers. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2nfY4t1

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33