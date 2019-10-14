Appeal for charity bus

A CHARITY in Peppard is appealing for donations to help fund a new minibus.

The Ways and Means Trust, which offers vocational training to adults with learning and physical disabilities, relies on its 15-seat Iveco to provide daily transport to and from its site at Manor Farm, off the B481.

However it has been advised the minibus must be replaced because of fuel issues.

Administrator Denise Jones said: “It was second hand when we got it and we have now had it six years. It’s used every week day to bring the trainees here otherwise they would have no way of getting to us. It’s really vital.”

The charity wants to raise £11,000 to buy a 17-seat replacement and has set up a JustGiving page online, which has received £3,500 so far.

The charity is also appealing for more volunteer drivers. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2nfY4t1