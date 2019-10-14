Women’s charity tennis day

FIFTY-SIX women played in a doubles tennis tournament on seven courts around Henley and Shiplake in support of the NSPCC.

This was followed by a lunch at Shiplake Memorial Hall where there were stalls selling tennis clothing and produce and also a raffle.

The final matches were held after lunch and the tournament was won by Mandy Claridge and Kim Hartley-Buffham.

A total of £3,200 was raised. The next fund-raising event is the Christmas fair at Phyllis Court Club in Henley on Tuesday, November 26.