Nursery chief goes

THE manager of Greenshoots in Peppard is to step down.

Paul Jarman has run the plant nursery at Manor Farm for more than 28 years.

Greenshoots helps adults with learning and physical disabilities to learn new skills and is part of charity the Ways and Means Trust.

Mr Jarman will be replaced by David Wise, the current team leader.

A farewell tea will be held at the nursery on Wednesday, November 6 from 3pm.

Places should be booked before Monday, October 28 by calling (01491) 628933.