Monday, 21 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nursery chief goes

THE manager of Greenshoots in Peppard is to step down.

Paul Jarman has run the plant nursery at Manor Farm for more than 28 years.

Greenshoots helps adults with learning and physical disabilities to learn new skills and is part of charity the Ways and Means Trust.

Mr Jarman will be replaced by David Wise, the current team leader.

A farewell tea will be held at the nursery on Wednesday, November 6 from 3pm.

Places should be booked before Monday, October 28 by calling (01491) 628933.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33