Field quiz

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500
Monday, 21 October 2019
A QUIZ will be held at Shiplake memorial hall in aid of maintenace of the neighbouring field on November 8 from 7.45pm.
Teams of six to eight people can take part.
Tickets cost £10, which includes nibbles and two bottles of wine for each table. To book, email
lottie@shiplakehall.com
21 October 2019
