Numbers fall with the rain as downpours hit races

RAIN hit the number of runners in the 37th annual Henley half marathon on Sunday — but it couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of those who did take part.

Only 421 completed the race and 209 took part in the accompanying Henley Standard 10km race.

This was well down on the 1,000 people who took part in the two events last year, when the overall number was down on 2017.

Malcolm Leonard, president of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, which organises the event, said: “There were quite a few no-shows this year. The weather took its toll but there was nothing we could do about it.”

The races began and finished in Borlase Field, next to Henley Rugby Club, off Marlow Road.

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett started both races. The 10km runners set off first at about 9.30am followed a few minutes later by the main race.

Both races were won by men called Adam.

The half marathon was won by Adam Wood in a time of one hour, 17 minutes and three seconds.

He was followed by Neal Jeffs in one hour, 20 minutes and 50 seconds and Kevin Njoroge in one hour, 22 minutes and 48 seconds.

Mr Wood, of Reading Road, Henley, was supported by his wife Henrietta and their children Toby, five, and Sophie, three.

He said: “I’m delighted to win. I have been trying a few times and have come close — I came second in 2017 and third in 2016 but last year I was injured.

“It has been on my mind not being able to win it so to finally have done it made me feel a mixture of relief, excitement and satisfaction. The race was really challenging. Obviously we all knew about the weather. From the start to Temple Island and back up to the town we were running into the wind and rain and it was tough.

“It was wet and slippery under foot but that was the challenging bit. I knew what to expect going up Fawley Hill and I didn’t feel it was too much of a challenge.”

Other participants included Jason Evans, of West Street, Henley, a firefighter based at the town’s fire station, who ran with his friend Michael Clarke.

He said: “I was drafted in at the last minute. Someone else who was due to run with Michael dropped out so I joined in. It was good and I actually really enjoyed the course.

“I run around Henley but do not tend to stray too far from the paths that I know, so it was good to explore and see different routes that are available to me.

“It was an enjoyable course and I took in the views but the hill was quite tough. I split from Michael there. I carried on running and he hung back a little bit.

“The support along the way was absolutely fantastic. Cyclists stopped and were clapping and cars were giving a toot of appreciation. It was really nice.”

Dr Jumbly Grindrod, 29, ran with his brother Christopher, who was celebrating his 32nd birthday.

He said: “We thought, ‘what better way to spend his birthday than run around in terrible weather?’ He actually got stung by a wasp underneath his arm on Icehouse Lane. It flew into his shirt and then started stinging.

“Other than that we all had a brilliant time but it was very difficult. That hill was — at every corner you think it is about to end but then you see there’s at least 100m to go. It felt endless.

“I was shattered when we finished but we went straight inside to watch the Scotland versus Japan rugby match and enjoyed a Guinness and bacon sandwich.”

Sales director David Stobie, of Deanfield Avenue, Henley, ran with colleagues from his work at Bloomreach in Farringdon and was supported by his wife Sarah and daughter Isabella, eight.

He said: “I had not done it before. It was really good to get everybody together and my daughter joined me to help get me over the line.

“I was wet and tired but we celebrated with a little lunch at the Angel on the Bridge and had a few beers. It would have been rude not to.

“All the guys from London thought it was so lovely to run in Henley. Some of them had never been.”

Alex Miles-Kingston, 13, of Harpsden Way, Henley, was one of the youngest entrants and was supported by his mother Charlotte. He was running in aid of Tushinde, a charity which helps vulnerable children in Nairobi, and raised £600.

His mother said: “Alex wanted to challenge himself. He’d done the Henley 10km for the last couple of years and this year he wanted to do the half marathon.”

Alex said: “I really enjoyed it. When we were running along the river was probably my favourite bit.

“My main aim was to keep running all the way around, which I managed. The hardest bit was when the wind was blowing against you.

“It feels like a massive achievement to have finished.”

To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/2nRxJSk

The 10km race was won by Adam Hunt, of Tri-Henley, who came home in 39 minutes and 59 seconds followed by Oli Mahony 45 seconds later and Matt Puddy in 41 minutes and 29 seconds.

Mr Hunt, 16, of Beech Road, Tokers Green, also won the event in 2017.

He said: “I’m really happy with the result. I was just taking part for fun really because it’s a local event. It’s a good place to run and I know it well.

“It was a lot harder than I expected because I had not done as much running or training recently as I used to. My calves were aching afterwards and I felt quite tired.

“I also row at Shiplake College so I do a lot of rowing every week which means my fitness is good. I’ve just not had a lot of runs recently.

“I quite like running. You are just on your own not thinking about anything else.”

Mr Mahony, 35, an investment manager, of Greys Road, Henley, was taking part for the first time to get fit. He said: “I have not done any sport for a few years. I’m just getting myself back into shape as I let work get in the way.

“The challenge for me was to get up Icehouse Lane in one piece. The geezer in front was motoring and he built a lead but I knew I’d have a chance if he tired.

“I gave it all for the first two or three kilometres and was trying to reel him back in but he just pulled away. I cruised round for the second half because there was no one near me.

“To be honest, when I looked at my time and my heart rate afterwards I thought I probably could have gone harder.”

The first woman home was Alison Bird, of All Hallows Road, Caversham, who finished in a time of 46 minutes and 41 seconds and was 11th overall.

Other participants included eight members of staff at Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre in Emmer Green, who were raising £1,000 for TourAid, a charity which helps children and young adults in disadvantaged communities around the world.

Teacher Felicity MacLachlan said: “We all managed to cross the finish line. We started off together and then dispersed into our own individual paces that we had been training for.

“There were lots of runners so we were all cheering each other on and the marshals were amazing. They were supporting us and we want to say thank-you to the Rotary clubs.

“We have got some blisters, sore joints and even toenails hanging off but we had a little glass of wine and some lunch at the Griffin in Caversham to celebrate. It’s a big achievement and we are ecstatic.”

To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/2BfarJa

Rebecca Stephens, from Fawley, ran with her 15-year-old daughter Lily and friend Katie Molloy, from Watlington. She said: “The last time Katie and I did it was about five years ago.

“It was amazing. Everyone was very lovely and supportive on the way round. We did walk at the top bit of the hill but I think most people did. It was actually easier than I expected. The wet conditions helped and I just think the adrenaline kicks in.

“Lily found it really hard because she has only run 2km and 3km before but she feels good that she did it. It’s such a lovely course and everyone supports everyone else, which is really nice. We have already decided to do it next year and aim to finish in under 50 minutes.”

Elin Barr, nine, of Valley Road, Henley, ran the 10km with her parents Daniel and Jenny and grandfather James.

She said: “It was fun but my legs were a bit achy afterwards. It was great finishing and I liked going down the hill best.” Her mother said: “Elin woke up in the morning and decided she was going to give it a go.

“We stayed together and made sure she didn’t run too fast. She had enough energy to do a bit of a sprint finish at the end.

“Grandpa came in first, then it was Elin and I, followed by dad a few minutes later. I was so proud of her and wanted to cry.”

Everyone who took part in the races was presented with a medal, key rings, bananas and energy bars.

Volunteers from the Henley RNLI handed out water in paper cups and the Rotarians were helped with marsalling by members of Henley Rotary Club.

The proceeds will go to charities including the RNLI and Service by Emergency Rider Volunteers.

The rapid response medical transport charity will receive a new BMW F800 GT motorcycle for its volunteers, who deliver urgently needed medical items to the NHS out of hours and at no cost. A similar Yamaha bike was on display at the event.

Mr Leonard said he had enjoyed the day despite the weather.

He said: “I personally couldn’t imagine getting excited about running such a great distance in weather like this let alone good weather but they showed such great enthusiasm.

“It’s a nice feeling when you see people having an enjoyable day and a lot of good comes out of it.”

Mr Leonard thanked the volunteers, including 25 air cadets.

He said: “They were in various areas. I walked along a line of the boys and girls and they had obviously got a soaking but their cheerfulness and the way they were clapping all the runners was great.

“I was quite struck by it. They really are a credit to the town.”