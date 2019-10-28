Charity nursery manager to retire after 28 years

THE manager of the Greenshoots nursery in Peppard is to retire next month.

Paul Jarman, 65, has worked at the plant nursery, which supports and trains adults with learning and physical disabilities, for 28 years and has been manager for the past five.

A party will be held at the nursery at Manor Farm, off the B481, on his final day, November 6.

Mr Jarman is looking forward to having more time to enjoy his hobbies at his home in Kiln Road, Emmer Green, where he lives with his dog Cassie, 13.

“I’m counting down the hours,” he said. “I have been working for 50 years, half of them at Greenshoots. That’s enough and it’s time to move on to the second part of my life. I have got lots of things to do. I have built up a library of books and I have thousands of DVDs.

“I also love building wooden ship models for display. It takes more than a year to build one. So far I have built two. While I have been working I have not really had the time to do it, except occasionally at weekends. The fishing vessel I am doing at the moment has taken me 18 months.”

Greenshoots is part of the Ways and Means Trust, which works to provide the adults in its care with practical skills to increase their independence by training, education, work experience and employment.

Mr Jarman, who joined the charity in 1991, said: “It has been one of the best jobs I could have — the best 28 years of my life by miles.” He spent his youth on Merseyside and worked as a butcher and in factories in Southport before being made redundant.

Mr Jarman said: “We had a really bad recession in the Seventies. I was out of work with nowhere to go and ended up with the Salvation Army.

“I spent three or four years in Liverpool with the organisation as a care assistant then our hostel closed down. I could stay in Liverpool with no guarantee of a job or move to Reading.”

He chose the latter and in January 1981 came to work at the Salvation Army hostel in Reading. He left 10 years later and became a cleaner and did night shift work.

However, he got fed up with having several part-time jobs and decided to return to care work.

He volunteered at the Reading Industrial Therapy Organisation, which was based in Amersham Road, Caversham, and became the Ways and Means Trust in 2000 and moved to Peppard in 2014.

Mr Jarman said: “The idea was to acclimatise me to that type of work while they did all the background checks to make sure you are safe to work in care.

“I was only supposed to be there six months. The idea was to get a job in a care home or something but they wanted to keep me.” The trust persuaded him to stay and take a National Vocational Qualification in horticulture.

Mr Jarman said: “They eventually employed me and from then on it has just got better and better.

“They made you feel so welcome immediately, especially the trainees.

“I had a rapport with the people I was working with, the special needs guys. They reacted to me very well. It’s just something that happens and is difficult to explain but it just occurred over time. I just got to know them and they got to trust me. It just grew from there.

“It’s their temperament — the way they are. Nothing really bothers them. They do react to certain things but there is just something there with special needs people that’s hard to explain.

“I do not like calling them special needs. They are people and I don’t like pigeonholing people like that. I prefer to see them as adults and the normal people they are.”

During his time at Greenshoots he has taught adults about horticulture. The nursery now has 20 raised beds and the trainees help to grow salad crops and vegetables, which are sold to the public.

Mr Jarman said: “It is great training them, teaching them and watching their faces when they plant something. They see something grow from seed to harvest and they sell to the customers as well, which is so good to see.

“You have to think about crop retention, what will grow here and what kind of watering it needs. You have to think about how and where they will be grown. On top of the vegetables, we have hundreds of plants here and hanging baskets.

Mr Jarman said managing the adults and interacting with them was a pleasure but could be challenging at times.

“We just love working with them as they are a pleasure to be around,” he said. “They keep you on your toes and it’s quite a diverse range of people, from people in wheelchairs to those who are unstable on their feet or people with mental issues.

“You learn how best to understand people’s feelings and you are able to tell if someone is upset. I have learnt how to deal with all that and apply guidance and see where they need help.

“We have to let them work at their own pace. They do work at different speeds and we have to make sure that the trainee who will be taking two hours is not getting upset because another trainee is going too fast.”

Mr Jarman said it had been a privilege to work with the other staff and chief executive Frances Woolaway.

He said: “From being nobody and out of work I have managed to come through to pass the NVQ and progressed up to manager. I gradually built my way up.

“With Frances’s encouragement and after gradually bringing me on, it just happened without me really thinking about it. She believed in me and told me I could do this job capably.”