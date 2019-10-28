Man, 84, aims to climb 14,930ft African peak

AN 84-year-old man is to attempt to climb a 14,930ft mountain in Africa in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

John Green, who is chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, plans to scale Ras Dashen, the highest mountain in Ethiopia, and five smaller peaks during a 10-day trek next month.

He will be one of 11 walkers alongside Rebecca Stephens, the first British woman to climb Mount Everest, with whom he has previously tackled walks in Tibet, Bhutan and other countries.

Ms Stephens, who has known Mr Green since 2001, organised the African expedition last year and then invited him to join her.

He was reluctant at first because the trip clashes with Henley’s Remembrance Day service and his wife Elizabeth was concerned that it would be too challenging for him.

However, he didn’t want to miss the opportunity so arranged for members of the Henley Army Cadets to carry the Legion standard at the ceremony in his absence.

He also saw his GP Dr Julie Barton at the Nettlebed Surgery, who confirmed he lived a sufficiently active lifestyle to take on the challenge.

Mr Green, from Maidensgrove, goes walking every day but he has increased his mileage and now walks uphill carrying up to 25lb of bricks in a rucksack. He alternates this with swimming at the fitness centre at Phyllis Court Club in Henley, where he is a member.

Mr Green and his fellow walkers will initially attempt small climbs to acclimatise themselves to the increasing altitudes, where the air is thinner. This minimises the risk of altitude sickness, a condition caused by the lower levels of oxygen, although Mr Green has previously walked at height without problem.

Each person will carry a pack containing water, food and a change of clothes while the group’s tents will be carried by local guides on mules who will erect them each night and cook dinner. They will walk for about 10 hours a day and possibly 12 or more when they climb Ras Dashen, which will require them to get up at 3am to ensure they are back off the mountain in good time.

The final stretch may also require a small amount of scrambling on hands and knees as the terrain is largely scree, or loose rock.

Mr Green has nicknamed his challenge “A Hill Too Far” in reference to the film A Bridge Too Far.

Before setting off, he will visit the capital city of Addis Ababa to lay a cross at the grave of a warrant officer who served in the Worcestershire Regiment, which later merged with his own former regiment, the Sherwood Foresters.

He said: “It will be the first time in many years that I won’t be present at remembrance but I will be raising money for the same cause and it will give the younger generation a greater opportunity to be involved, which will build good links for the future.

“It’s a pretty strenuous trip but my attitude is that I’d rather say I’d done it than wish I’d done it.

“Hopefully some people will donate, even if they think ‘that silly old fool should be doing other things’. I’m lucky enough to be in good health, which is all in the genes. My doctor says I’m fit to go but the insurance was more expensive than the trip itself!

“The real challenge will be the altitude but I managed 20,000ft in Tibet without too much difficulty.

“The reward for the extra effort is some breathtaking views and the knowledge that you’ve been somewhere that people rarely go.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be able to look back on. You can’t turn the clock back but I’m taking my training seriously and I’m sure I’ll make it okay.

“I’m not a fanatic but I try to balance my diet and exercise and negotiate that fine line between pushing yourself and overdoing it.

“I’m truly excited about having the privilege of doing something like this at my age, not just for pleasure but for the Poppy Appeal.

“Some people in the Legion think I’m completely mad but they’re all in favour of it and I will be giving a talk to the branch when I get back.”

To sponsor Mr Green, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

john-green48