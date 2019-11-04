Help warm the needy this winter

BETTER-OFF pensioners are being urged to give up their winter fuel allowance to help people in need.

It is the fourth year running that the Henley Lions Club has run a fundraising campaign to help residents who struggle to pay their energy bills.

It is working with Henley Citizens Advice and the Nomad youth and community project, which will help identify recipients. The money that is donated is ring-fenced and payments are made direct to the residents’ fuel supplier.

Everyone born before May 5, 1953 receives a fuel allowance of between £100 and £300 from the Government. The Lions say there are some people who don’t need the money and are asking them to donate it.

Since 2016, the club has helped 33 families, a total of 116 adults and children and 20 individuals.

A Lions spokesman said: “Weather forecasters predict a cold winter and the country faces uncertain times. Quite often the poorest suffer the most.

“Please help them keep warm and have enough fuel for cooking, heating and keeping the family warm.”

Donations can be made at www.henleylions.org.uk — click on “donate” and identify your donation as “Winter Fuel Project”. People making a donation are asked to “gift aid”, if possible.

Donations can also be made by cheque or bank transfer. For more information, call 0345 833 7387 or email

donate@henleylions.org.uk