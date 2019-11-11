Charity sale

THE Ways and Means Trust in Peppard is appealing for unwanted items for a sale.

The charity, which is based at Manor Farm, off the B481, is to sell bric-a-brac, jewellery, watches, antiques and unused gifts to raise funds.

The sale will take place at Sonning Common village hall in Wood Lane next Saturday (November 16) from 10am to 3pm.

The charity provides support and vocational training to adults with learning and physical disabilities. For more information, call (01491) 628933.