Receptionist and residents in top tier of cake contest

A BAKE-OFF event at a care home raised £56 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Staff and residents at Lashbrook House in Shiplake and their families were invited to submit entries for the competition.

The cakes were judged by Henley Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, fellow town councillor Kellie Hinton, home volunteer Lyn Sayer and Roy Cosham, the husband of one of the residents.

The winning entry was a Victoria sponge cake with fresh cream and strawberries made by the home’s receptionist, Margaret Buckley, which was awarded 31points out of 40. Her prize was a hamper.

Second place, with 30 points, went to another Victoria sponge, which was made by the residents and decorated with flowers.

Third place went to Jess Avery, whose brother John Boness is a resident, with a Victoria sandwich cake. She received a bottle of Prosecco.

Other entries included a chocolate cake, cupcakes, scones and a log cake with home-made jam.

The visitors and residents were able to buy slices of cake or a whole one for £5, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Councillor Hinton, who bought the winning cake, said: “I gave it nine out of 10. It had a really aerated sponge and was decorated with sliced strawberries.

“David and I were first invited to the home when I was Henley mayor two years ago and since then we have got to know some of the residents really well.

“They have so many wonderful events here and we always love it when we are invited. We always leave laughing because everyone is just so lovely.” Councillor Eggleton also bought one of the cakes. Louise Light, life enrichment

co-ordinator at the home, said: “We aim to have at least one event like this every month but most months it will end up being two or three.

“It is very important for the residents to have opportunities like this because it provides interaction with their families and each other.

“It is nice for them to spend time with loved ones and we are delighted to be supporting such a good cause.”

Lashbrook House in Mill Lane is part of the Majesticare group and cares for 45 residents full-time.