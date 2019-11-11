Monday, 11 November 2019

Cash striders

FOUR worshippers from Holy Trinity Church in Henley raised £185 during this year’s Ride and Stride.

Ian Forster, Mike Hails and Sally and Peter Jones took part in the annual event, which is organised by the Oxfordshire Historic Churches Trust.

Half of the money will help with repairs and maintenance at the church while the other half goes to the trust.  

