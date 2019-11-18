Sale of cards for charities and village’s heritage trust

VOLUNTEERS in Wargrave have helped raise tens of thousands of pounds for charity as part of an annual Christmas campaign.

The Cards for Good Causes team opened a pop-up shop at the Old Pavilion in Recreation Road on two days last week, selling almost 300 different types of festive greetings cards.

Visitors were also able to purchase calendars, mugs, postcards, wrapping paper and stocking fillers.

The organisers don’t yet know how much they raised but last year’s total for Wargave and Twyford was £4,500.

Cards for Good Causes is a national annual appeal that has been going 60 years.

It has raised more than

£40 million for at least 50 charities in the last decade alone.

Visitors to the Wargrave shop were also able to by cards in aid of the Wargrave Heritage Trust.

The trust has been producing a Christmas card for the last 15 years and this year’s used an image of a watercolour by local artist Ben Cook. It depicts Wargrave in the snow and is based on a picture taken by photographer Tim Hodges, who lives in High Street.

It is the second year Mr Cook has supplied a painting for this purpose.

Peter Halman, honorary secretary of the trust, said: “A few cards have been based on photographs taken by local photographers.

“Card sales generally make an annual profit of several hundred pounds, which is a valuable and reliable source of income for the trust. As well as raising funds, we feel that our Christmas cards act as an eloquent reminder of our presence and activities.

“Many customers send our cards to family members and friends who now live outside the village.”

Wendy Smith, a trustee, said it was important to remind villagers of the role the trust plays in raising and distributing funds for a range of local causes.

She added: “We are just a little village charity that is trying to raise enough money to make sure it continues to exist long after we are not here.

“The trust is separate to the Cards for Good Causes scheme but it helps us to raise our profile.”

A pack of 10 cards with envelopes costs £4 and is available from Mrs Smith at 2 Langhams Way, Wargrave, or call 0118 940 2920.

All the proceeds will be put towards maintaining the village’s public buildings of historical and architectural importance.