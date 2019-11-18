Service to remember loved ones

SUE RYDER’S annual Lights of Love service will take place at St Mary’s Church in Henley on Wednesday, December 4.

The event is designed for family and friends to remember lost loved ones in the run-up to Christmas.

The service will feature performances by the Tamesis chamber choir and the choir from Crowmarsh Gifford Primary School Choir.

There will be readings by Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector of Henley, and Sue Ryder nurses and a talk by Fern Haynes, head of fundraising at the charity’s South Oxfordshire palliative care hub in Nettlebed.

Everyone attending will be invited to write a dedication on a star, which will be hung on a tree of lights.

After the service, Sue Ryder will be selling mulled wine, tea and coffee, cake and mince pies.

Ms Haynes said: “Christmas is a very special time of year for many people and our service aims to bring together the local community to celebrate the lives of loved ones during a time that might be hard for some.

“It is such an emotional and touching event and a wonderful opportunity to remember those who can no longer be here with us.”

The service, which is sponsored by funeral directors A B Walker, will be from 7pm to 7.45pm with the doors opening at 6.30pm.