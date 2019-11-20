Charity continues work despite £19,000 deficit

A DEFICIT of £19,000 was recorded by the Henley youth and community project Nomad in the last financial year.

This was because it had been expecting a donation of £15,000 that wasn’t forthcoming.

However, the charity’s annual meeting heard that its finances were still on a firm footing with money in the bank to continue its work.

Nomad, which is based at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, supports children, young people and families that are facing challenging situations.

The meeting heard that in the year to March 31, Nomad’s total income was £150,387 compared with expenditure of £169,434.

Funds brought forward from the previous year amounted to £51,288, meaning £32,241 was carried forward to this year.

Trustee Duncan Carter said: “Last year was something of a tough year. It does put a pressure on this year – it means we have that £19,000 still to find.

“The actual numbers show a £19,000 deficit but there’s still money in the pot for the things that we’re doing.

“With limited resources really, we have managed to do an enormous amount of quality work with people over a number of years.”

The group made almost 4,300 interventions involving vulnerable youngsters during the year. These included more than 2,100 one-to-one interventions with young people and families.

Nomad works in schools mentoring pupils and this has now been expanded from Gillotts in Henley to Langtree in Woodcote and Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge in Sonning Common.

It mentors 35 young people a week.

The charity also has a life skills programme and a student tuition programme and offers support with school attendance and those at risk of exclusion. It also carries out home visits.

Its family support work involves one-to-one support for parents, advice and guidance, “family focus” sessions, which offer intense support for parents and young people, and targeted holiday activities.

It liaises with social services, child and adolescent mental health services, health services, specialist support agencies and schools.

After-school activities consist of weekly football groups, work at Henley skate park, targeted support work and holiday activities such as paintballing, kids’ clubs, paddle boarding, trampolining, mountain biking and family days out.

Nomad’s food bank delivered 614 bags of food in 248 emergency food parcels. This directly benefited 312 adults, 159 children and 33 homeless people.

It also delivered 298 bags of food in 117 Christmas parcels.

Nomad offers support for those aged 16 and over and takes young people on residential trips, this year to France and climbing trips in Snowdon and Scarfell Pike. There are also community events and day trips.

Tim Prior, Nomad’s project manager, said: “We’re working in Henley and the surrounding villages and providing support for children and families who are isolated.

“Mentoring offers the young people a safe space to talk. It increases self-confidence and can improve social skills and communication.

“We can see good outcomes in a year but it’s long-term involvement with young people that really makes a difference and moves them from a negative path on to a more positive trajectory.”

Sue Prior, funding co-ordinator and family support worker, said Nomad had piloted a programme called “Drug proofing your kids”, a course written by an organisation called Care For Your Family.

She said: “Basically, it’s aimed at families who are not necessarily in crisis. It’s about informing them, educating them and telling them what’s happening locally.”

Meanwhile, Roger Cole, who has worked with Nomad for more than 15 years, has stepped down as chairman of trustees but is to become a patron of the charity.

He was presented with a photo montage of his time with the charity by Mrs Prior.