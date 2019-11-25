Sweet gesture

Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 25 November 2019
HENLEY pub company Brakspear has donated £1,080 to Friends of the Earth, generated from sales of its seasonal beer, Honey Bee.
The money will support the charity’s “Make space for nature” campaign.
The company has also installed bee “hotels” in 40 of its pubs.
25 November 2019
More News:
Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
POLL: Have your say