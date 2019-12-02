Charity buys pony and tack thanks to club race night

A CHARITY in Kingwood has bought a new pony.

Wyfold Riding for the Disabled, off Lime Avenue, purchased the 14-year-old chestnut mare, called Sweet Pea, with money raised by the Phyllis Court Club charity action group.

The group held a race night at the private members’ club in Marlow Road, Henley, in September and raised £1,300. The money covered the cost of the pony, which is 13.1 hands, and all its tack.

Gill Rushworth, the charity’s fundraising co-ordinator, said the pony would be used by children.

She said: “It was a wonderful surprise to find out that Phyllis Court were to hold a fundraising race night for us and we are very grateful for the £1,300 raised. We have been looking for a new pony for a long time and we hope that Sweet Pea will be a popular member of our team.

“Without the support of local organisations such as this we would not be able to keep our great charity going.”

The charity has eight horses and provides riding lessons and activities for about 70 disabled adults and children on 12 acres of land next to Wyfold Court.

Its Christmas fundraiser will be held at the stables on Saturday, December 7 from noon to 3pm. There will be a Santa’s grotto, tombola, raffle and refreshments.