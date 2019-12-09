Monday, 09 December 2019

Poppy total

A TOTAL of £5,590 was raised for this year’s Poppy Appeal with door-to-door collections in Shiplake, Binfield Heath, Dunsden and Playhatch.

Rosemary Jones, honorary appeal organiser for the Shiplake and Dunsden branch of the Royal British Legion, thanked the collectors and people who donated for the “wonderful” sum.

