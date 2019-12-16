Monday, 16 December 2019

Golfers raise money for hospice charity

Golfers raise money for hospice charity

THE golfing society at Phyllis Court Club in Henley has raised £968 for the Helen and Douglas House hospice for children.

Jose Goumal, captain of the society, presented a cheque to Susanna Beynon, manager of the charity’s shop in Duke Street, Henley.

He said: “We are delighted that the society was able to raise so much money for such a worthy charity.”

