Golfers raise money for hospice charity

Monday, 16 December 2019
THE golfing society at Phyllis Court Club in Henley has raised £968 for the Helen and Douglas House hospice for children.
Jose Goumal, captain of the society, presented a cheque to Susanna Beynon, manager of the charity’s shop in Duke Street, Henley.
He said: “We are delighted that the society was able to raise so much money for such a worthy charity.”
16 December 2019
