Lady golfers boost charities

BADGEMORE Park Golf Club’s lady players have raised £3,000 each for two charities over the past year.

Ladies’ captain Ann Grosfort presented cheques to representatives of Medical Detection Dogs and the Brain Tumour Charity at their annual meeting.

She said: “I am delighted at the generosity of the lady members in raising such a fantastic amount in support of my two chosen charities.”

Mrs Grosfort is seen with Rose Keene, of the Brain Tumour Charity, and Geoffrey Farreh-Brown, of Detection Dogs.