Restaurant in clothes plea

A RESTAURANT is appealing for donations of clothes for the homeless.

Ryan and Liam Simpson Trotman, chef owners of Orwells Restaurant in Shiplake Row, are asking people to drop off coats, hats, scarves and gloves as well as underwear, socks and vests (male and female) plus backpacks and toiletries at the restaurant until tomorrow (Saturday).

These will be handed out when the annual supper for the homeless is held at Reading Minster tomorrow. Up to 100 people who are sleeping rough are expected to attend.

The chefs will cook up a warming soup followed by a nourishing meat stew and vegetarian curry which they will serve alongside hot tea and brownies. Tesco has donated Christmas crackers, crockery and cutlery.

