Monday, 16 December 2019

Shoppers raise £378 for youth festival

SHOPPERS at the Waitrose store in Henley have raised £378 for the town’s youth festival.

They were given a green token at the till to put into one of three boxes corresponding to good causes. Each cause is given a share of £1,000 donated by the company according to how many tokens they had.

The 27th annual festival will take place from March 7 to 15 and the theme will be “oceans”.

