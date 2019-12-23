Monday, 23 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sales boost

THE Ways and Means Trust in Peppard raised £2,000 with a produce sale at Sonning Common village hall last month.

The charity, which supports and trains adults with physical and learning difficulties, sold items from its Greenshoots nursery at Manor Farm.

It raised another £450 on December 1 by selling homemade refreshments at the Caversham Artists’ Christmas gala, which was held at St Andrew’s Church in Caversham Heights.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33