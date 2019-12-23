Sales boost

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
Monday, 23 December 2019
THE Ways and Means Trust in Peppard raised £2,000 with a produce sale at Sonning Common village hall last month.
The charity, which supports and trains adults with physical and learning difficulties, sold items from its Greenshoots nursery at Manor Farm.
It raised another £450 on December 1 by selling homemade refreshments at the Caversham Artists’ Christmas gala, which was held at St Andrew’s Church in Caversham Heights.
