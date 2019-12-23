Monday, 23 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Youth choir sings at care home

Youth choir sings at care home

HENLEY Youth Choir sang carols for about 20 residents of a Henley care home.

The performance at Acacia Lodge in Quebec Road included Donkey Carol sung by the juniors and the Three Kings sung by the senior choir.

Residents were able to join in with some traditional carols, including O Come, All Ye Faithful and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33