Youth choir sings at care home

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
Monday, 23 December 2019
HENLEY Youth Choir sang carols for about 20 residents of a Henley care home.
The performance at Acacia Lodge in Quebec Road included Donkey Carol sung by the juniors and the Three Kings sung by the senior choir.
Residents were able to join in with some traditional carols, including O Come, All Ye Faithful and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.
23 December 2019
More News:
Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
£5,400 refurbishment of village’s ‘historical gem’
REBECCA’S Well in Crazies Hill is to be ... [more]
Flood warnings issued to villagers after rain
FLOOD warnings have been issued to residents of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say