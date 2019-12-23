Residents of almshouses enjoy turkey and all the trimmings thanks to charities

ENTERTAINMENT and festive food was enjoyed by all at the Henley Municipal Charities’ annual Christmas lunch.

Twenty-three residents of the town’s almshouses, for which the charities are responsible, were invited to the Chantry House, which is adjacent to St Mary’s Church in Hart Street.

Other guests included Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector of Henley with Remenham, who is a trustee of the charity.

The guests enjoyed a turkey dinner, complete with roast potatoes, Brussels sprouts and pigs in blankets, followed by a dessert of date and stem ginger pudding with vanilla ice cream.

The food was provided by Café Rouge in Hart Street while Berries Coffee supplied the hot drinks. After the meal, the Valley Road Primary School choir sang Christmas carols.

The guests included Ernest and Jennifer Petty, who have been married for 52 years and live in an almshouse in Church Avenue.

“We used to live in a caravan at Swiss Farm,” said Mr Petty. “We are Christians and we go to Henley Baptist Church every week. We prayed to God we would get that house and it was as if our prayers were answered.

“This charity has changed our life tremendously. We are more secure and it is so important to have a decent roof over our heads. Christmas is an important time for us and it is nice for us to get together with our neighbours.”

Henley Municipal Charities is the working title of five charities and the beneficiaries must live in Henley, Bix or Greys.

The largest of the charities is the Almshouse Charity, which owns 25 one- and two-bedroom homes in Church Avenue, Vicarage Road and Western Close. Residents only have to pay a contribution towards maintenance costs.

Michael Forsdike, who has been chairman for eight years, said: “There are people with financial issues who cannot afford to rent or own their own property.

“We try to have this lunch every year because it is an opportunity to get all our residents together in one place.

“It is an incredibly important opportunity. For some of them it will be the only time they socialise with other people. ”