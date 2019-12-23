Monday, 23 December 2019

Shop raises £600 on behalf of boy

A MENSWEAR shop in Henley raised £600 for a charity which is supporting a six-year-old boy with muscular dystrophy.

Laurence Menswear in Duke Street gave out mulled wine and Christmas cake during the town’s Christmas Festival in exchange for donations.

The money will be sent to Ben vs Duchenne, which is supporting Ben Clarke, who lives in Sonning Common with his parents Alex and Lisa and brother Zak, two.

Laurence Morris, who owns the shop, said: “I am delighted to say that through the enormous generosity of the people of Henley and my customers, together with the hard work of my staff, Joshua Marsh and Victoria Papazacharoudaki, who both braved the cold on festival night,  and with the support of Time for Tea, of Henley, and Waitrose, we managed to raise a fantastic amount.”

