Sleigh run brings in record sum

THE Santa sleigh tour through Henley raised a record £4,571.

Father Christmas played carols and seasonal songs as he toured Henley in the “sleigh” towed by a car on nine evenings during the run-up to Christmas.

He was accompanied by up to 36 volunteers with buckets to collect donations for good causes.

This was the first year that the tour has broken the £4,500 mark since it was revived by former Henley mayor Pam Phillips in 2017.

This was despite having to cancel a planned visit to Shiplake due to exceptionally wet weather.

A share of proceeds will go towards the annual Christmas party at Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common and the rest will be given to people and community groups in need by the Henley Lions Club.

Mrs Phillips, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, said: “I’ll be writing to everybody who helped on the nights to thank them. I’m sure they’ll be delighted to hear how well we did.

“The £4,500 mark was always an unspoken goal and we’ve always previously fallen a few pounds short so I’m grateful to everyone who donated.

“Every single donation helped, whether it was 2p or £20.

“We had to contend with some very heavy rain so perhaps people felt sorry for us because we were so bedraggled.

“It was a great achievement but a lot of hard work so I’m looking forward to resting over the New Year.”

The sleigh run was previously organised by the Henley Round Table, which was wound up in 2017 due to a dwindling membership.