Aliquando concert raises £3,000 for Chiltern centre

A CONCERT held at St Mary’s Church in Henley raised more than £3,000 for the Chiltern Centre.

The Aliquando Chamber Choir performed Mendelssohn’s Elijah to a capacity audience on November 9.

Anne Evans, the choir’s musical director, presented a cheque for £3,233 to the charity at its base off Greys Road, Henley, where it provides support to young adults with learning or physical disabilities.

Liz Deacon, community fund-raiser for the charity, said: “Each year we need to raise more than £200,000 to simply keep our centre open, which is achieved through grants and trusts and community events and support.

“We are so grateful for all the support that the Aliquando team have given us.”

Pictured are, left to right. Anne Mcdowell, Nick Steel, Ela Cardy, Anne Evans, Liz Deacon, Amelia Ash and Stan Ainsley.

