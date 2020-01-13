Monday, 13 January 2020

Presley profit

ALMOST £2,000 was raised at a New Year’s Eve concert at Henley town hall featuring Elvis tribute artist Ben Portsmouth.

The money was raised from a charity raffle and auction, which featured one of the singer’s jumpsuits, which was bought by William Roberts for £1,000.

The proceeds will be split evenly between the Chiltern Centre in Henley, which supports young adults with learning or physical disabilities, and the Sue Ryder Oxfordshire Palliative Care Hub at Nettlebed.  

