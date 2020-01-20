Trust appeal

Monday, 20 January 2020

THE Ways and Means Trust in Peppard is appealing for unwanted trade items.

The charity, which is based at Manor Farm off the B481, wants emulsion paint, white gloss paint, paint brushes, rollers and sandpaper.

All items should be delivered to its Greenshoots plant nursery at the site.

The charity supports adults with learning and physical difficulties or poor mental health.

