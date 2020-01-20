Law firm staff visit Chiltern Centre to present donation

A LAW firm in Henley has donated £500 to a charity that supports adults with physical and learning disabilities.

K J Smith in Station Road gave the money to the Chiltern Centre on Monday.

At the same time four members of the firm’s staff were given a tour of the charity’s premises off Greys Road and met members of its Buddies group, which meets every fortnight so the adults who use the service can socialise and take part in activities.

Associate solicitor Jessica Jupp said it was good to see how the money would be used.

She said: “The tour was fantastic. They have worked very hard — it looks like an absolutely fantastic space for the adults to spend time. It was lovely and wonderful seeing all the resources they have and are able to offer the adults.”

Commercial manager Elliot Clark added: “We wanted to support the Chiltern Centre just because these guys are amazing.

“I first came here two years ago and was really impressed so it’s great to come back and see the amazing things they are doing.”

Liz Deacon, the charity’s community fundraiser, said: “We have to raise more than £200,000 every year just to keep the centre open so we rely heavily on organisations like K J Smith supporting us.

“We are really grateful for everything that they do for us and hopefully continue to do.”

The charity provides care for about 25 young adults.