Monday, 20 January 2020

Staying Calm

AN investment firm in Henley has donated £21,500 to the Campaign Against Living Miserably.

Invesco raised the money by donating to the charity’s Christmas auction and with its staff buying tickets to their own party.

The firm has now chosen Calm, a leading movement against male suicide, as its charity of the year.

