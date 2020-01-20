Staying Calm

A HOUSE in Goring could be knocked down and three ... [more]
Monday, 20 January 2020
AN investment firm in Henley has donated £21,500 to the Campaign Against Living Miserably.
Invesco raised the money by donating to the charity’s Christmas auction and with its staff buying tickets to their own party.
The firm has now chosen Calm, a leading movement against male suicide, as its charity of the year.
20 January 2020
More News:
Vera Bird — December 31, 1919 – January 1, 2020
A WOMAN who was responsible for spotting German ... [more]
POLL: Have your say