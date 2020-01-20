Sue Ryder to shut hospice in March

SUE RYDER is to shut its Nettlebed hospice at the end of March.

The charity will not now create a new bedded facility elsewhere but instead will continue to offer its “hospice at home”, which it says has become increasingly popular.

It is expected to sell Joyce Grove, where it has been caring for patients since 1979, for redevelopment and the charity’s regular sales there will no longer take place.

Staff were told of the closure plans on Monday shortly before the news was broken exclusively on the Henley Standard’s website.

Sue Ryder said the decision was driven by its finances and the success of its home care service, which was launched in April 2018 and led to a reduction in the number of inpatient beds at Nettlebed from 12 to six a year later.

In a statement, the charity said: “It costs Sue Ryder £3.1 million a year to deliver a range of palliative care services across South Oxfordshire. The charity receives just over a quarter of that cost in the form of statutory funding and works to source the remaining £2.3 million from donations and sales via its national retail operation.

“As is the case for all hospice providers in the UK, it is becoming increasingly difficult to deliver services through predominantly charitable funds and Sue Ryder has a responsibility to ensure that its limited resources are distributed in the most effective way for the most number of patients. The original decision to relocate was made as a result of the high costs of running a listed building, paired with the challenges of maintaining a care environment in a building which was not built to be a healthcare facility.

“During the charity’s search for an alternative location for its inpatient unit, some clear patient trends became apparent.”

The statement said that Sue Ryder would continue providing palliative care at homes in the district through its outpatient hub, which offers a phone line to nurses who can provide specialist advice or rapid response care 24 hours a day.

It said the service had become increasingly popular, serving 539 patients to date, while inpatient referrals had dropped sharply. It was also responding to national trends as surveys showed most people would now prefer to die at home.

The statement said: “The numbers of patients coming into the inpatient unit has continued to decrease since April 2019, with an average of four people being cared for at any one time.

“After careful investigation with referral partners, the charity feels assured that the decline in patient numbers is due to a decrease in demand.

“The same numbers of staff are needed for an inpatient unit with eight beds as are needed for an inpatient unit with four beds so the inpatient unit has also become financially unviable.”

The charity said it would liaise with other organisations which provide inpatient care so that patients who wanted a hospice bed could still access one. If none was available, they would be offered one of the 15 beds at Sue Ryder’s Duchess of Kent hospice in Reading.

The statement said: “Sue Ryder knows that inpatient care in a hospice setting remains the right choice for some patients.”

It added: “It remains reliant on the generous fundraising support and from the local community.”

There are currently two patients in the hospice and no new patients will be accepted from March 8.

Sue Ryder says patients wanting a bed will first be referred to the Sobell House hospice in Oxford. It cannot guarantee a bed at its Reading hospice because of fluctuations in demand.

It is still working to identify a new site for its outpatient hub, which will also provide day services such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, family support and befriending.

The Oxfordshire NHS clinical commissioning group, which is responsible for planning health services across the county, said it supported the charity’s decision.

Chief executive Louise Patten said: “Sue Ryder’s inpatient unit at Nettlebed has provided a hugely valuable service for many patients over the years and we are grateful to all the staff for their dedicated work.

“We will be sorry to see it close but understand it is the right decision for a number of reasons.

“People are increasingly choosing to receive hospice care at and, as a charity, Sue Ryder must ensure its resources support as many patients as possible in a sustainable way.

“Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire clinical commissioning groups have been working with Sue Ryder and other healthcare colleagues to ensure patients continue receiving the right care for their needs.

“Often this takes the form of ‘hospice at home’ services but we recognise that some families may prefer hospice beds or there may be a clinical need in the last stages of illness.

“We will continue making inpatient beds available at alternative locations for people in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.”

In February 2018, Sue Ryder confirmed the Nettlebed hospice was to likely to shut, blaming the cost of maintaining a Grade II listed building and the complexity of working from premises not built for the purpose.

It said the house, which was erected by the Fleming banking dynasty in 1908 and has 27 acres of grounds, was tough for patients and their families to reach in bad weather because of its rural location.

Six months later, the charity’s national hospices director Hollie Spiers promised it would move to a new, single site with no fewer than eight beds and this wouldn’t happen until a suitable venue became available.

However, bed occupancy at the time was about 70 per cent.

In 2014, the hospice was due to move into a purpose-built 12-bed centre on the second floor of Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley as part of a larger “health campus”.

However, Sue Ryder backed out of the agreement with the NHS because it would have needed more space elsewhere and didn’t want to be spread across multiple sites.

Henley town councillor Ian Reissmann, chairman of the Townlands Steering Group, criticised the charity for announcing the closure without consulting the group or the town council.

In a joint statement with Mayor Ken Arlett and town, district and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, he said: “The hospice at Nettlebed is a much-loved and valuable facility and service.

“We were disappointed at the news that closure was likely but partly reassured when we were told that a home-based service could not replace Joyce Grove and a bedded service would be retained in South Oxfordshire.

“We were also reassured that Sue Ryder promised to discuss the plans with the community as these developed. It’s disappointing that they have announced this decision before consulting further.

“The community deserves clear answers about the way patients and families who need this service will be provided for after March. We will be pressing Sue Ryder and the clinical commissioning group to explain this clearly.

“It will not be fair to ask patients and families to travel long distances at such a difficult time. Moreover, many of those affected are often reliant on public transport.”

Dr Philip Unwin, senior partner at the Hart Surgery in Henley, said alternative services in the area were already at capacity so a smaller bedded facility was still needed.

He said the nearest alternatives in Reading or at Sobell House in Oxford were too far away for families to visit regularly.

He said: “The hospice at Nettlebed has been an invaluable resource to us over the years and it’s very, very sad that it’s closing.

“I get why they’re doing it as it’s very expensive to run for relatively few patients but there will always be a demand for inpatient palliative care.

“They must find somewhere local and convenient for the people of Henley where those needing inpatient care can be looked after by true experts.

“I’m not sure there’s space anywhere else — it’s bulging at the seams more or less everywhere so there should be a small, bespoke bedded set-up.

“Some people just don’t have anyone else to look after them and there has to be somewhere they can go.”

Barbara Lewis, vice-chairwoman of Nettlebed Parish Council and a member of Townlands Steering Group, said she and her colleagues would work with Sue Ryder to ensure the redevelopment didn’t adversely affect the community.

They would also ask Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to designate unofficial walking routes across the site as footpaths so that families could still visit trees planted in memory of loved ones.

Cllr Lewis said: “We’ve known this was on the cards for some time and obviously there’s a great deal of sadness in the village at the news. Many people living in Nettlebed and slightly further afield were volunteers.

“Most of us are very aware of the great work the hospice does and, as a parish council, we’ve worked closely with Sue Ryder to help balance its fundraising needs with reducing the traffic disruption which the sales sometimes cause.

“People were very concerned about the proposed closure and I did ask whether they might build a purpose-built facility in the grounds but they’ve made their decision and don’t think they need that number of beds now.

“There are arguments both ways as to whether or not people are happy with home care but Sue Ryder has promised that nobody will be left high and dry if they need a bed.

“Whoever the site is sold to, our concern is that sufficient infrastructure is provided to sustain such a large development and the increased number of people coming into our village.”

Henley MP John Howell said: “I’ve visited the at-home service, which has been running for the past two years, and think it works very well and is much appreciated.

“I just hope that the move away from Nettlebed doesn’t reduce the amount of donations that Sue Ryder is able to raise because it requires a considerable amount and people should continue to give generously.

“It’s a sad decision for them to make but I’m sure they have their patients’ best interests at heart. The hospice costs an enormous amount to run and we have to assume they’ve done their figures and concluded this is the best way forward.

“There will be some people who still wish to go into a hospice and we’ll just have to see how the alternative provision works out.

“I would also pay tribute to the staff, who do a fantastic job, and hope they are treated fairly and integrated into any future arrangements.”

