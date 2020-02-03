RELAX, refresh and renew at our wellness event in aid of Smart Works Reading at the Swan, Streatley on Friday, January 24.

Smart Talks: Wellness will offer workshops with health and mindfulness experts, the chance to buy exclusive products and services and the opportunity to win some amazing prizes.

Eight wellness industry leaders will participate in two panel talks, hosted by author, speaker and comedian Toni Kent, to give tips and advice on nutrition, exercise and self-care.

The panellists are: (morning) Emma-Jane Taylor, author and chief executive of the Works Company, Jo Tuffrey, yoga and fitness instructor, Ria Ingleby, from wellness app Headspace, Clare Foster, garden editor at House and Garden UK; (afternoon) Kumud Gandhi, food scientist and founder of the Cooking Academy, Kate Oldridge, executive and leadership coach, Colette Bardell, founder of self-care specialists Nature Nourish , Joanne Hart, nutritional therapist.

Attendees can find also out about Nordic walking, Pilates, mindfulness and self-care. Everyone will receives a goody bag.

Smart Works Reading supports women in the Thames Valley into employment. We give women the confidence, self-belief and practical tools they require to succeed at interview and start a new chapter of their life. We offer practical non-judgemental advice and a welcoming safe environment.

At the core of our service is a two-hour appointment during which time each woman receives a complete outfit of high-quality clothes and accessories (to keep) and tailored one-to-one interview coaching.

Smart Talks: Wellness is from 11am to 4.30pm. A day ticket costs £40 from https://smart-talks-wellness-2020.eventbrite.co.uk. Workshops cost £10 each and can be booked on the day on a first come, first serve basis.

Anna Fowler