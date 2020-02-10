Church quiz

A COMMUNITY concert will be staged by Lewknor ... [more]
Monday, 10 February 2020
A QUIZ night held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave raised £420 for Tearfund, a Christian relief and development agency.
Forty-six people in eight teams took part in the event, which was organised by Mike and Angie Buckland and Ian and Li-Yen French, who are members of the church.
10 February 2020
More News:
Rush for tickets to VE Day 75th anniversary celebration
MORE than 1,000 tickets have been sold for a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say