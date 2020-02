A QUIZ in aid of Headway Thames Valley will be held at Henley Town Football Club on March 5 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the event at the Triangle Ground, off Mill Lane, cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door, which includes a buffet. There will be a bar and raffle.

To book, call (01491) 411469 or 07540 754979 or email zlane@headway

thamesvalley.org.uk