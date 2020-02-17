Monday, 17 February 2020

Recovery Cafe given £10k in grants

A GROUP in Henley which helps people battling addiction has been awarded grants totalling more than £10,000.

The Recovery Café, which is run by the charity Towards Recovery, offers support to those with drug or alcohol addiction at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place.

It has received £9,750 from the National Lottery community fund, which it will use to deliver a six-week programme for those who cannot access mainstream treatment during office hours.

South Oxfordshire district councillor Kellie Hinton has donated £500 from her councillor’s fund, which the group will use to expand its offering beyond its monthly café.

The next Recovery Café will take place on Friday, February 28 from 7.30pm to 10pm.

