Charity fundraisers, volunteers and 15-year-old baker among finalists for women of achievement awards

TWO charity workers say they are delighted to be nominated in this year’s Sue Ryder Women of Achievement Awards.

Margaret Butler and Amanda Foister, from Nettlebed, are finalists in the community category of the 14th annual awards.

Mrs Butler, 78, is the Nettlebed Poppy Appeal organiser and has been involved with the Royal British Legion for more than 30 years.

Miss Foister is a governor of Nettlebed Community School, a parish councillor and a trustee of Get Berkshire Active and the Clare Foundation.

Eleve other women from the Henley area have been nominated for awards.

The awards celebrate the achievements of women from across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire in seven areas, including business, sport, community and public service.

There are also awards to recognise courage in the face of adversity, creative thinking and those who have mentored others.

The winners will be revealed at a black-tie gala dinner at Phyllis Court Club in Henley on March 13, hosted by BBC Radio Berkshire presenter Michelle Jordan.

Mrs Butler, who has lived in Nettlebed since 1968, also volunteers at the village surgery, taking the elderly to their hospital appointments, and helps at the pensioners’ coffee morning every two weeks.

She is also a member of the Nettlebed Sports Association committee, helps organise the village fete and makes homemade cakes for Nettlebed Cricket Club’s home matches.

She said she liked to “help out wherever I can within Nettlebed” but she was particularly dedicated to the Royal British Legion.

Mrs Butler, who is married to David, 72, a retired builder, said: “I lost an uncle in the navy during the war. He was called Harry Hobbs.

“We were originally from Kent and when I lived there they had a women’s section for the Legion and that is when I joined.

“When I came up here in 1968 they only had a men’s section. Then about 20 years ago they started a mixed section.

“The Legion is my entire life. I’m just happy that people are getting to know more about it through this nomination.

“People might think that a lot of money is raised for the Legion but those boys are getting hurt and suffer not just physically but also mentally. Some of them are just young men.

“I will always be involved with the Legion as long as I live and as long as I can deliver my poppies. I would not change a thing.”

Ms Foister is also chief executive of Adventure Learning, a charity that provides outdoor learning opportunities to children in the Henley area. It also has centres in Marlow, Chalfont St Giles and east London.

Ms Foister, who was made OBE in 2017 for services to young people, said: “All our centres are completely inclusive for people with mobility issues and one of our sites has equipment for people in wheelchairs. It is always lovely to be recognised for what you do.

“ I always feel a little bit guilty because even though I’m the CEO, there is a team of people behind me making it all happen. I couldn’t do it without them and they all deserve credit as well.

“We are used by lots of schools in Henley. We also have residential options at all our centres. I just love seeing the outcome. Seeing the difference it makes to a young person always makes me feel very special.”

The other nominees are as

follows:

COMMUNITY (SPONSORED BY INVESCO)

Laura Poole, from Nettlebed, is the owner of walking business, Woofits Walkies.

She organised the Woofits 5km charity dog walk last year to raise money for Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire palliative care hub in memory of her father.

Anne Jackson, also from Nettlebed, helps with various community events including the village fete, Christmas fair and pensioners’ Christmas dinner.

She has been fundraising for the Poppy Appeal for 17 years and helps to organise a Remembrance Sunday meal with other committee members for local veterans and other members.

Andrea Chanter, from Henley, greets families at the cemetery in Rotherfield Greys in all weathers and gives care and support both then and on other occasions.

She was nominated for going the extra mile for people she has never met. The other nominees are Maureen Norton, the Deja Vu Fundraising Group, Celia Collett, Helen Liddar and Sandra Cooper Smith.

BUSINESS (SPONSORED BY INVESCO)

Rose Grimond founded Nettlebed Creamery in 2015 and has won several awards for her cheeses, which are now stocked by Waitrose.

She provides employment for locals and works with Huntercombe Prison to help rehabilitate inmates.

Barb Grigor is the owner and manager of the Field Kitchen café in Nettlebed. She has created a place for people to meet and talk, providing employment and supporting local causes.

The other nominees are Hilary Buckle, of Barrett & Co solicitors, Sue McAuley, of Pink Accounting Resources, and Louise Rice, of Dukes Wine Bar, Princes Risborough.

SPORT (SPONSORED BY

RUSSELL PARTNERSHIP COLLECTION)

Claire McIntosh, from Henley, chairs the race committee of Henley Women’s Regatta and has been helping to organise the event for more than five years.

She helped lead the team that has changed the structure of the regatta to become more inclusive and ensure the best level of racing across all levels of competitor, from aspirational to elite. The other nominees are Tara Suthoff-Christ and Ali Young.

PUBLIC SERVICE (SPONSORED BY LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT GROUP)

Melissa Walker, from Goring, is a volunteer with Street Pastors, an organisation which cares for, listens to and helps people who are out on the streets between 10pm and 4am.

She also volunteers at Bed For The Night, which allows homeless people to shelter in churches throughout the winter months, and has created a bereavement course for people who are struggling to deal with their loss.

The other nominees are Lynda Atkins, Laura Franklin and Olivia Graham.

ROBYN JONES COURAGE AWARD (SPONSORED BY CH&CO)

Kitty Tait, 15, runs the Orange Bakery in her parents’ kitchen in Watlington and business has grown rapidly.

She and her father Alex not only have customers in the town but also in nearby villages.

The other nominees are Flora Barton, Nicky Clifford, Barbara Chandler and Balwinder Kapila.

MENTOR/COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD (SPONSORED BY THE IRONING LADY)

Steph Maxwell, from Henley, has been running dance classes for girls and boys at Divas and Dudes Dance Academy in Henley since 2008.

She also regularly visits schools, pre-schools and nurseries to deliver fun and energetic dance and music sessions.

Gail Rosier, also from Henley, started the Acorn Music Theatre Company, together with the late Robina Nicholson, to advance the education of young people in the art of theatre, music and other performing arts, irrespective of abilities and backgrounds, by creating original music theatre..

Martina Swinburn, from Henley, is part of the welfare team at Henley Rowing Club. She gives her time voluntarily to ensure that the club functions well from a welfare and safeguarding

perspective.

Elspeth Denchfield, from Henley, is a pre-school teacher at Bix Montessori School.

She was nominated by a parent for being compassionate, highly skilled and helping countless children during the most important early years of their life.

The other nominee is Tamsin Phipps.

INNOVATION AWARD

The nominees are Sarah Burns-Smart, Wendy Dunn and Susanna Cesar-Morton.

Gemma Wise, community fund-raising manager at Sue Ryder, said: “Once again the standard of nominations has been exceptionally high, showcasing the incredible achievements of women in our region.

“We wish all nominees the very best of luck at the awards, which provide a well-deserved opportunity to celebrate their success.”

All proceeds from the event will go to the Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire palliative care hub, which provides care to people aged 18 and over who are living with life-limiting conditions such as cancer, heart failure and lung disease.

Tickets for the awards ceremony are on sale until February 28 and cost £75 each or £700 for a table of 10. To book, call (01491) 641384 or visit sueryder.org/swoa