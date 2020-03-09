Golfers raise £11,000 for cancer research charity

HENLEY Golf Club has donated more than £11,000 to Cancer Research UK.

The money was raised throughout last year by members’ donations and events such as the captains’ day in May.

Ladies’ captain Gill Mitchell and men’s captain Dave Griffin presented a cheque to Nick Johnson, the charity’s fundraising manager, who gave them a certificate of appreciation which will be displayed at the club.

Mr Johnson said: “We’re a national charity and our aim is to see the day when all cancers are cured.

“Without supporters such as Henley Golf Club, we would save fewer lives. In 1970 one in four people survived cancer. Today two in four survive and our aim is to see three in four survive by 2034.”

Left to right, Gill Mitchell, Nick Johnson and Dave Griffin