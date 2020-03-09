Charity helping Henley’s hidden people in need

A CHARITY founded in Henley more than 100 years ago is stepping up its efforts to help the town’s most vulnerable residents.

The John Hodges Trust, which was set up in the early years of the last century to provide social spaces for working men, is now working with three other community organisations to support individuals who are facing hardship.

Apart from giving a few grants to charities and private individuals, the trust was doing relatively little until Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector of St Mary’s Church in Hart Street, was appointed its chairman in the summer of 2018.

He and the other trustees agreed more could be done so they approached the town’s branch of Citizens Advice, the Nomad youth and community project and the YMCA to find out more about their needs.

Now the trust gives £2,000 a year to Citizens Advice, which is based in Market Place, and £3,200 to Nomad, which is based at the nearby d:two centre in Upper Market Place.

The former is using the money to upgrade its computers and have staff on duty for more hours to meet the demand of a growing number of residents who are struggling with debt, unemployment and other financial problems.

Nomad spends £2,000 of the money on staff hours for its social projects, which include mentoring and life skills training for children and teenagers who are struggling at school and support for families battling a range of problems including mental illness and addiction.

It also runs after school activities like weekly football groups, holiday activities and informal youth work with teenagers who socialise at the skate park at Makins recreation ground in Greys Road.

The remaining money, comprising 12 monthly donations of £100, goes towards its food bank for families struggling to meet their basic living costs.

The trust has supported the YMCA, which owns a complex of 31 flats off Lawson Road, for many years and donated more than £1,000 towards its appeal to buy the lease on its premises, which reached a successful conclusion in 2017.

More recently it has begun funding “starter packs” for people aged 18 to 25 who arrive with few or no possessions.

The kits, which are worth about £500, contain essentials such as cooking equipment to help them begin living independently.

The trust also paid £1,600 for an automatic defibrillator to be installed and for staff to be trained in its use. In future it plans to fund mentoring for young YMCA residents seeking work or further education, which would include teaching CV writing and interview techniques, and provide counselling and a chaplaincy service.

It also gives small cash grants to those in financial difficulty due to delays receiving benefits and helps fund equipment for those affected by disability or illness.

The trust’s founder John Hodges was a businessman and staunch temperance campaigner who set it up to provide alternatives to drinking in Henley’s pubs after work.

He also set up Harpsden village hall, which is managed by a separate charity also in his name.

The trust is run by the church, whose rector is automatically chairman while current or former churchwardens may be trustees.

Its activities dwindled throughout the last century and by the late Nineties it was largely forgotten until Rev David Pritchard, then the rector, was alerted to its existence by an accounting firm in East Anglia which had been managing its affairs.

The only asset it owned was St Mary’s Hall in Greys Road car park, which at the time was the home of Henley Working Men’s Club.

The team decided to sell the building, now the home of the Athlete Service sports clinic, for about £500,000 and invest the money to give grants from the interest.

When Rev Tayler was appointed in July 2018, the committee decided it should actively seek those in need of help rather than waiting for grant applications.

Trustees didn’t have time to do this themselves so opted to approach organisations with similar aims. They also invested the money differently so it would yield a bigger return in the long run.

Rev Tayler says: “The trustees had useful meetings with Citizens Advice, Nomad and the YMCA to learn more about how they worked and where funds would do most good.

“There are so many diverse needs in Henley and these agencies have must greater access to them then we could ever achieve. Equally, the efforts they make to support vulnerable people are invaluable.

“People usually think of Henley as a wealthy town but there is a surprising amount of hidden need out there and we’re glad to be able to help.”

Richard Fletcher, a former churchwarden who lives in Wargrave Road, Henley, has been involved since the trust’s revival and says it is doing more good than ever.

He says: “One of the first things we did was to change the terms of the charity because it was still constituted to provide working men with spaces that were free from the temptations of drinking.

“Before Jeremy arrived, we had the problem of not getting anyone to apply to us because nobody knew we were here or had money to give away. In a sense, having been revived some time earlier, it was dying on its feet again.

“People occasionally accessed us through Nomad or their health visitor but the volume wasn’t really sufficient to warrant our income, which we need to dispose of every year under our constitution. We weren’t quite moribund but certainly reactive.

“At our first meeting, we decided we really needed to get a grip on things and make our trust mean something.

“This revival has been most effective as we’ve very much increased our liaisons with Nomad, Citizens Advice and the YMCA.

“We’re not really set up to deal with the public directly and it’s much more effective to operate through an intermediary.

“We explained our situation to them and the fact that we’d been somewhat idle and all three were very receptive to working more closely with us. They made us aware of needs which we had some spare dosh to help with.”

Mr Fletcher, a former vice-chairman of Remenham Parish Council, said he was surprised by the extent of the demand.

He says: “There are more than mere ‘pockets’ of deprivation in the community. It has been a real shock seeing how many people are calling on these charities’ assistance.

“Nomad is highly subscrbed and I hadn’t realised how much good work the YMCA conducts around substance abuse, lack of self-esteem and educating disengaged young adults about getting into the world of work.

“There are young people who come with absolutely nothing so we’ve been funding the starter kits, which gives them a solid base they can work from and begin building a life for themselves.

“The good thing about these charities is that they’re highly imaginative in their schemes and can be invaluable for those who are really at the sharp end of things. They know where the real need is and can make a big difference with sufficient funding.

“I don’t know how many new initiatives we will support in future as we now have more ongoing commitments. It has been great getting to know these charities and we’re very grateful that they exist.”

Lisa Grant, the YMCA’s general manager, said: “The trust has been fantastically supportive to us for as long as I’ve been working here.

“They help in many ways, like giving our tenants a regular ‘Christmas bonus’ and paying towards our electricity costs.

“It’s invaluable because the tenants here come from a variety of backgrounds and many are disadvantaged or vulnerable in one way or another.

“Our work, which the trust contributes to, makes it possible to support and provide for them.”

Sue Prior, fundraising

co-ordinator for Nomad, said: “The John Hodges Trust has been very supportive of our work over many years and recently they’ve become noticeably more proactive in their contributions. They make a regular donation to the food bank and help us to run community events.

“They also give money to help residents, including many referred to us by Citizens Advice, when they need to reach appointments in Reading or other destinations outside Henley.

“Transport is vital but not always affordable so this is very helpful and they also help when people need a new washing machine or cooker, both of which can break down.

“I’d say they’re very helpful and generous so we’re very thankful for everything they do.”

Andy Jones, who manages Henley Citizens Advice, said: “We’re grateful for the indispensable help the trust offers us.

“We’ve historically received about half the funding we need from South Oxfordshire District Council but they’ve reduced it by five per cent annually over the past four or so years so we’re increasingly reliant on other sources.

“They’ve helped individual clients of ours over many, many years but it’s more recently that they’ve helped us directly. It’s the difference between giving someone a fish or teaching them to fish.

“There’s a big need for help with benefits, debt, employment, housing and relationships — apart from those who can’t work, there’s a huge proportion of Henley workers on minimum wage jobs and they need help navigating the system.

“Henley has a whole swathe of people who aren’t as affluent as the town’s image suggests and the trust’s donations help us to identify sustainable solutions to their

problems.”