Pubs boost for charity

HENLEY pub operator and brewer Brakspear has raised more than £31,000 for Mind.

The mental health charity has been the company’s estate-wide charity partner for the past year.

Brakspear pubs have held collections and hosted events such as golf days and barbecues.

A team from the company’s head office in Bell Street completed the Thames Towpath Challenge, a 100km continuous walk, which raised £5,300.