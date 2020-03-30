Hall work completed

A NEW kitchen and floor have been installed at Peppard War Memorial Hall.

The building, off Gallowstree Road, has also been redecorated.

It was closed for five weeks while the work was carried out.

The club room now has a new kitchen and wooden floor and the floor in the main hall has been sanded and resealed.

However, the hall is now shut again until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clive Mills, who chairs the hall’s trustees, said: “We just need to protect the community. We will be reviewing the situation at the end of April.”

The total cost of the work was about £11,000.

Peppard Parish Council has donated about £4,000 to the project and another £2,500 in grants came from Councillors Jo Robb and Lorraine Hillier, the village’s representatives on South Oxfordshire District Council.

Mr Mills thanked them for their support.

The hall will celebrate its centenary next year.