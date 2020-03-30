Lions present £1,000 to music school

HENLEY Lions Club has donated £1,000 to Henley Music School.

President David Skinner presented a cheque to the school’s founder Laura Reineke.

The money was raised in December when the club ran its Santa’s sleigh run. Father Christmas played carols and seasonal songs as he toured Henley in his sleigh, which was towed by a car on nine evenings.

He was accompanied by up to 36 volunteers with buckets to collect donations for good causes.

The school, which a charity, provides music tuition to anyone regardless of age, ability or means.

Mrs Reineke thanked the club and said the money would be used to provide specialist piano lessons for children with autism.

She said: “We have about 18 autistic children with additional needs having lessons that we pay for. This will make a huge difference and it will help fund just over a term’s lessons. For all of the kids, it makes a huge difference.”

Mr Skinner added: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to present this money. We think the school does great work to encourage young people in the town in a very supportive and productive way.”