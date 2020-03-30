Year long campaign

Staff at Invesco raised £111,000 for the children’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent in 2019.

The money raised will fund social workers, who provide vital practical, financial and emotional support to children and young people with cancer and their families. It will also support the charity Homes from Home, where families can stay free to be near to their child in hospital. Employees at the company’s Henley and London offices raised money by taking part in the annual Invesco Thames Challenge triathlon, cake sales, raffles and a payroll-giving campaign where staff opted to donate the last hour of their salary. One employee participated in the Grand 2 Grand Ultra marathon in the Utah and the Arizona desert over a week in September.

Claire Myers, charity and community support manager at Invesco, said, “Invesco employees thoroughly enjoyed supporting CLIC Sargent. Jemma Syms, of CLIC Sargent, said: “Invesco has done an incredible job to reach this milestone and every penny raised makes a vital difference to young lives affected by a cancer diagnosis.”

Pictured, left to right, are Claire Myers, Lisa Terry, housekeeper at CLIC Court, and Jemma Syms