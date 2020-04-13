Cash boost for groups

A TAXI firm is to set up a control room next to ... [more]
Monday, 13 April 2020
AN anonymous donation of £1,000 has been given to the Gainsborough Residents’ Association in Henley. The group is to split the money equally between the town’s covid-19 community support groups and the food bank run by youth and community project Nomad.
13 April 2020
